Premier League

Arteta laser-focused on Arsenal despite Man City woes

Mikel Arteta says Arsenal needs to earn the right to become Premier League champion, rather than rely on any possible sanctions imposed on title rival Manchester City.

AFP
10 February, 2023 21:40 IST
Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, looks on following their side’s defeat after the Premier League match between Everton FC and Arsenal FC at Goodison Park on February 04, 2023, in Liverpool, England.

Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, looks on following their side’s defeat after the Premier League match between Everton FC and Arsenal FC at Goodison Park on February 04, 2023, in Liverpool, England. | Photo Credit: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Arsenal is five points clear of champion City heading into this weekend’s fixtures -- with the two teams meeting at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday.

The game will take place with a cloud hanging over City, which has been accused of more than 100 alleged breaches of financial rules.

City has denied wrongdoing but could face tough sanctions, including points deductions and even expulsion if it is found to have broken regulations by an independent commission.

But Arteta, who was previously Pep Guardiola’s assistant at City, said his team had to “look after our own garden”.

“Let’s focus on what we have to do and win enough football matches for that to happen (win the league),” the Arsenal manager said on Friday.

“We have to earn the right to win it, that’s for sure.”

Arsenal, hunting its first Premier League title for 19 years, hosts Brentford on Saturday after losing its past two games.

A narrow FA Cup exit against City was followed by a shock 1-0 loss at Everton -- just a second league defeat of the campaign.

Arteta said his players’ reaction to the defeat at Goodison Park had been “really positive”.

“They are very different matches we lost against City and Everton, but losing brings a lot of opportunities to look at other things and see the reaction of the team,” he said.

“The reaction of the team has been superb this week. Tomorrow we’re going to put a great performance in, in front of our crowd to try to win the game.”

