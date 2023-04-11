Arsenal v Chelsea Premier league game rescheduled

Leader Arsenal’s home game against Chelsea has been postponed to May 2 due to policing issues, the Premier League said on Tuesday.

The game was scheduled to be played on Saturday, April 29 at the Emirates Stadium.

“The initial scheduling of this match was approved at a Safety Advisory Group (SAG) meeting in February,” the Premier League said in a statement.

“However, the Metropolitan Police has now revised its position regarding the kick-off time and requested a further SAG meeting which determined the match had to be re-scheduled.”

Arsenal, which plays second-placed Manchester City on April 26, will have a five-day break after the top-of-the-table clash before it faces London rival Chelsea.

“After working to try to find a solution with the Met Police, we are very disappointed with the impact and disruption this fixture change will cause to our supporters,” Arsenal said in a statement.