Arsenal holds off hungry Leeds to stay top of Premier League

Arsenal handed Leeds United its first home loss of the season with a frantic 1-0 victory at Elland Road on Sunday to remain top of the standings following its best-ever start to a Premier League season.

In a match that was suspended for 38 minutes shortly after kickoff due to a power cut at the stadium, Arsenal was under intense pressure from an energetic Leeds side which pressed hard in a frenetic first-half.

Bukayo Saka opened the scoring for Arsenal against the run of play in the 35th minute when he latched on to Martin Odegaard’s through-ball to smash his shot over keeper Illan Meslier’s head from a narrow angle.

Leeds had an opportunity when William Saliba handled the ball in the box, with VAR asking referee Chris Kavanagh to take a second look before a penalty was awarded, but Patrick Bamford’s strike went wide to give Arsenal a huge let-off.

Leeds was awarded another penalty when Kavanagh sent off Gabriel in added time for kicking out at Bamford, but a VAR check revealed the striker had pushed him to the ground first and the referee reversed the decision.

Arsenal failed to produce anything of note in the second-half but did enough to stop the waves of Leeds attacks and take all three points. Leeds is 15th in the table.