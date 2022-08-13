Welcome to Sportstar’s live embed of the Arsenal vs Leicester City match from the Emirates Stadium in London, England.

LIVE EMBED

Starting lineups!

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale (GK), White, Saliba, Zinchenko, Partey, Xhaka, Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli, Jesus

Leicester XI: Ward (GK), Castagne, Fofana, Evans, Amartey, Justin, Tielmans, Ndidi, Dewsbury-Hall, Maddison, Vardy

ALSO READ: Manchester City vs Bournemouth LIVE Premier League: Haaland and de Bruyne starts; when and where to watch in India; live streaming

Match Preview

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal will face Leicester City at the Emirates Stadium on August 13.

Arsenal started its Premier League campaign with a 2-0 win against Crystal Palace courtesy of goals by Gabriel Martinelli and an own goal by Marc Guehi.

Leicester City dropped points in its opening match against Brentford in a 2-2 draw. Timothy Castagne and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall were on the scoresheet for Leicester.

Arsenal injury updates

Arteta said he was pleased with how defender Kieran Tierney had recovered from a knee injury last term that needed surgery.

“He played 15-20 minutes (in the 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace) last weekend and did well,” Arteta said. “He looks in perfect condition now and ready to go.”

But winger Reiss Nelson faces a spell out after sustaining a muscle issue. “He felt something in training,” Arteta added. “The doctor came with bad news. Hopefully he will be back soon.”

(Inputs from Reuters)