Premier League

Arsenal vs Leicester City LIVE Premier League: Jesus, Xhaka goals give Gunners a 3-1 lead

Follow live updates from Arsenal’s first home game of the 2022-23 Premier League season against Leicester City from the Emirates Stadium in London.

Team Sportstar
Last Updated: 13 August, 2022 20:51 IST
Last Updated: 13 August, 2022 20:51 IST
Arsenal’s Gabriel Jesus celebrates scoring its first goal.

Arsenal’s Gabriel Jesus celebrates scoring its first goal. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

Follow live updates from Arsenal’s first home game of the 2022-23 Premier League season against Leicester City from the Emirates Stadium in London.

Welcome to Sportstar’s live embed of the Arsenal vs Leicester City match from the Emirates Stadium in London, England.

LIVE EMBED

Starting lineups!

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale (GK), White, Saliba, Zinchenko, Partey, Xhaka, Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli, Jesus

Leicester XI: Ward (GK), Castagne, Fofana, Evans, Amartey, Justin, Tielmans, Ndidi, Dewsbury-Hall, Maddison, Vardy

ALSO READ: Manchester City vs Bournemouth LIVE Premier League: Haaland and de Bruyne starts; when and where to watch in India; live streaming

Match Preview

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal will face Leicester City at the Emirates Stadium on August 13.

Arsenal started its Premier League campaign with a 2-0 win against Crystal Palace courtesy of goals by Gabriel Martinelli and an own goal by Marc Guehi.

Leicester City dropped points in its opening match against Brentford in a 2-2 draw. Timothy Castagne and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall were on the scoresheet for Leicester.

Arsenal injury updates

Arteta said he was pleased with how defender Kieran Tierney had recovered from a knee injury last term that needed surgery.

“He played 15-20 minutes (in the 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace) last weekend and did well,” Arteta said. “He looks in perfect condition now and ready to go.”

But winger Reiss Nelson faces a spell out after sustaining a muscle issue. “He felt something in training,” Arteta added. “The doctor came with bad news. Hopefully he will be back soon.”

(Inputs from Reuters)

Where can you watch the Arsenal vs Leicester City match live?
The Arsenal vs Leicester City match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network. The match will be live streamed on the Disney Hotstar OTT Platform.

Read more stories on Premier League.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

Premier League - 3 key battles to watch out for on matchday 38

Ralf Rangnick - Getting to know Manchester United's new interim manager

Pep Guardiola wants to coach a national team after Man City tenure ends

Slide shows

Jubilant city celebrate in style - Premier League Team of the Weekend

Arsene Wenger's 5 great moments as Arsenal manager

EPL form guide: Man City out to end Anfield hoodoo

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us