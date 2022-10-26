Premier League

English FA takes no action after Gabriel-Henderson clash

AP
LONDON 26 October, 2022 17:33 IST
Arsenal's Gabriel (extreme right) and Liverpool's Jordan Henderson (second from right) had clashed after Arsenal was awarded a penalty that was converted to earn a 3-2 win at Emirates Stadium on Oct. 9.

Arsenal’s Gabriel (extreme right) and Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson (second from right) had clashed after Arsenal was awarded a penalty that was converted to earn a 3-2 win at Emirates Stadium on Oct. 9. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The English Football Association will not be taking any disciplinary action following an investigation into a confrontation between Arsenal defender Gabriel and Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson during a Premier League match.

The two players clashed after Arsenal was awarded a penalty that was converted to earn a 3-2 win at Emirates Stadium on Oct. 9. After a melee, referee Michael Oliver spoke to Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and Arsenal counterpart Mikel Arteta on the touchline.

The FA said Wednesday it received a complaint about an incident that prompted what the governing body described as “a full and thorough investigation.”

Witness statements were taken from both players as well as six players near to the alleged incident, with the investigation “reviewing multiple angles of video footage, and seeking independent linguistics experts evidence.”

“None of the witnesses heard the alleged comment, and the player accused strenuously denied the allegation throughout,” the FA said.

“Whilst the FA is entirely satisfied that the allegation was made in good faith, it is equally satisfied that there is no case to answer.”

