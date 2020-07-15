EPL

Arsenal vs Liverpool LIVE: Aubameyang, Ceballos, Bellerin on the bench

Follow all the live action, updates and commentary from the 2019-20 Premier League match between Arsenal and Liverpool on Wednesday.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
Last Updated: 16 July, 2020 00:10 IST

Arsenal hosts Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium in a Premier League game on Wednesday.   -  Twitter

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
Last Updated: 16 July, 2020 00:10 IST
This is Sportstar's LIVE BLOG of the 2019/20 Premier League game between Arsenal and Liverpool happening at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday.

 

The team line-ups are out!

ARSENAL XI: Emiliano Martinez (G), Rob Holding, David Luiz, Kieran Tierney, Granit Xhaka, Lucas Torreira, Reiss Nelson, Cedric Soares, Bukayo Saka, Alexandre Lacazette (C), Nicolas Pepe.

COACH: Mikel Arteta.

LIVERPOOL XI: Alisson (G), Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil Van Dijk (C), Joe Gomez, Andy Robertson, Fabinho, Georginio Wijnaldum, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah.

COACH: Jurgen Klopp.

MATCH PREVIEW:

READ | Premier League summer transfer window to begin on July 27

Where can you watch/stream the match live?

You can witness the game between Arsenal and Liverpool live on Star Sports 1 and Select 1 SD, HD channels. You can also watch it by streaming it live online through the Hotstar app.

 Related