Arsenal vs Man United LIVE: First half kicks-off; both teams aiming Champions League spot

6' Save- Ramdale does well to get his glove as Anthony Elanga took a shot. The angle was always against the young Swedish forward.

3' GOOOAAALLL!! ARSENAL SCORES!! ITS TAVARES!! Smabolic defending by United as Lindelof and Varane both missed the ball. Saka's initial shot was saved brilliantly by De Gea but Tavares tapped-in the rebound from point-blank range.

2' Dalot tries to find Fernandes with a lofted through ball but Gabriel does well to intercept the pass.

1' Kick-off!

5:00 pm: And we are underway!

4:30 pm: Head-to-Head: Arsenal and Manchester United have met 235 times in the past across all competitions and the Gunners have won 84 times, while United has wn 98 times. The remaining 53 matches have been draws.

4:00 pm: Starting Lineups out!

Arsenal Starting XI: Ramsdale (GK), Cedric, White, Gabriel, Tavares, Elneny, Xhaka, Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe, Nketiah

Manchester United Starting XI: De Gea (GK), Dalot, Varane, Lindelof, Telles, McTominay, Matic, Fernandes, Sancho, Elanga, Ronaldo

MATCH PREVIEW

Manchester United's decision to announce the long-awaited appointment of Ajax boss Erik ten Hag as its new manager from next season came just two days after the Dutch coach was given a stark reminder of the massive task he faces at Old Trafford.

United's wretched display in Tuesday's 4-0 defeat at Liverpool underlined just how far its has fallen since Alex Ferguson led it to its last Premier League title in 2013.

Languishing in sixth place -- 23 points behind Manchester City -- United has been reduced to scrapping for a top four finish and even that goal could well be beyond them.

United heads to Arsenal on Saturday trailing both the fifth placed Gunners and fourth placed Tottenham by three points.

Defeat against a direct rival for the Champions League places would be a fatal blow for interim boss Ralf Rangnick and his side, which was rocked by the bomb threat received by out-of-form captain Harry Maguire on Thursday.

Arsenal, behind Tottenham on goal difference, goes into the clash boosted by Wednesday's 4-2 win at Chelsea, a vital success that ended its run of three consecutive defeats.

"I said to the players, if you want to be playing Champions League football, you have to beat the top teams," Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said.

