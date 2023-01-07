Premier League

Arsenal charged by FA over player conduct in Newcastle draw

Reuters
07 January, 2023 11:30 IST
07 January, 2023 11:30 IST
Arsenal players remonstrate with referee Andy Madley.

Arsenal players remonstrate with referee Andy Madley. | Photo Credit: JULIAN FINNEY

Arsenal has been charged by the Football Association for failing to control its players during Tuesday’s goalless Premier League draw with Newcastle United.

Arsenal was denied two late penalty claims and a number of players confronted referee Andrew Madley deep into stoppage time to appeal for a penalty for a possible handball. Madley, who issued nine yellow cards in a fractious and scrappy game, waved away the appeals.

“It’s alleged that Arsenal FC failed to ensure its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 95th minute, and the club has until Tuesday 10 January 2023 to respond,” the FA said in a statement on Friday.

League leader Arsenal is five points clear of second-placed Manchester City. It will return to action on Monday against Oxford United in the FA Cup.

