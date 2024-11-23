 />
Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest LIVE score, ARS 1-0 NFO, Premier League: Saka scores for Gunners lead, match updates

ARS vs NFO: Follow the the live updates of the Premier League clash between Arsenal and Nottingham Forest, being played in London, United Kingdom.

Updated : Nov 23, 2024 20:49 IST

Team Sportstar
General view outside the Emirates stadium before the match.
General view outside the Emirates stadium before the match. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters
infoIcon

General view outside the Emirates stadium before the match. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Premier League match between Arsenal and Nottingham Forest, which is being played at the Emirates Stadium in London, England.

LIVE SCORE

ARSENAL STARTING LINE-UP!

NOTTINGHAM FOREST STARTING LINE-UP!

MATCH PREVIEW

Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo said he is not surprised by their flying start to the Premier League season despite finishing just above the relegation zone in the previous campaign.

Forest, who finished 17th of the league’s 20 teams last term, have 19 points after 11 games and trail third-placed Chelsea and fourth-placed Arsenal on goal difference.

Unbeaten away from home this campaign, Forest next take a trip to face Arsenal at the Emirates on Saturday.

Forest stunned leader Liverpool 1-0 at Anfield in September and will eye another huge upset when they take on last season’s runners-up Arsenal.

“We’re going to face a good, tough team. We’re going to compete doing the things we want, but it’s going to be a tough game,” the Portuguese manager added.

The Gunners have fallen nine points behind Liverpool after a run of three wins from their last nine league matches, including four without a victory prior to the visit of Forest.

Great expectation was placed upon Mikel Arteta’s men to end a two-decade wait to win the league after finishing second to City in each of the last two seasons.

But Arsenal’s season has been a story of needless red cards, injuries to key men and a lack of killer instinct in front of goal. Arteta needs to find answers quickly if his side is to remain in the title race.

(with inputs from Agencies)

When and where will the Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest Premier League match kick-off?
The Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest Premier League match will kick-off at 8:30 PM IST on Saturday, November 23 at the Emirates Stadium in London, England.
Where can you watch the Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest Premier League match in India?
The Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest match will be live telecast on the Star Sports Network and will also be live streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

