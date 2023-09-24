Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch Premier League match; Predicted XI

Arsenal’s Champions League group stage win this week was a confidence boost ahead of Sunday’s game against rival Tottenham Hotspur but the team does not need any extra motivation before a north London derby, manager Mikel Arteta said.
Arsenal has started the season in fine style, earning 13 points from five Premier League games so far, and enjoyed a triumphant return to the Champions League on Wednesday with a 4-0 hammering of PSV Eindhoven.
Spurs is also on 13 points after four successive wins, with new coach Ange Postecoglou leading it to its best start to a top-flight season for 57 years.
“Winning always helps and maintains the spirit. This game doesn’t need any motivation, it’s the most special game of the season,” Arteta told reporters on Friday. It’s a derby and a special moment for all of us. We just need to focus on that.
Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur Predicted Lineups
Arsenal Predicted XI: Raya(GK); White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Rice, Vieira; Saka, Jesus, Trossard
Tottenham Hotspur Predicted XI: Vicario(GK); Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Sarr, Bissouma; Kulusevski, Maddison, Son; Richarlison
Kick-off, telecast and live streaming details
When and where is the Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League match kicking-off?
Where to watch the Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League match in India?
