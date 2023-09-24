MagazineBuy Print

Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch Premier League match; Predicted XI

All you need to know about when and where to watch the Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League match

Published : Sep 24, 2023 08:48 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File Photo: Martin Odegaard of Arsenal celebrates scoring the fourth goal during the UEFA Champions League match between Arsenal FC and PSV Eindhoven at Emirates Stadium on September 20, 2023 in London, England.
File Photo: Martin Odegaard of Arsenal celebrates scoring the fourth goal during the UEFA Champions League match between Arsenal FC and PSV Eindhoven at Emirates Stadium on September 20, 2023 in London, England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
File Photo: Martin Odegaard of Arsenal celebrates scoring the fourth goal during the UEFA Champions League match between Arsenal FC and PSV Eindhoven at Emirates Stadium on September 20, 2023 in London, England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Arsenal’s Champions League group stage win this week was a confidence boost ahead of Sunday’s game against rival Tottenham Hotspur but the team does not need any extra motivation before a north London derby, manager Mikel Arteta said.

Arsenal has started the season in fine style, earning 13 points from five Premier League games so far, and enjoyed a triumphant return to the Champions League on Wednesday with a 4-0 hammering of PSV Eindhoven.

Spurs is also on 13 points after four successive wins, with new coach Ange Postecoglou leading it to its best start to a top-flight season for 57 years.

“Winning always helps and maintains the spirit. This game doesn’t need any motivation, it’s the most special game of the season,” Arteta told reporters on Friday. It’s a derby and a special moment for all of us. We just need to focus on that.

Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur Predicted Lineups

Arsenal Predicted XI: Raya(GK); White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Rice, Vieira; Saka, Jesus, Trossard

Tottenham Hotspur Predicted XI: Vicario(GK); Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Sarr, Bissouma; Kulusevski, Maddison, Son; Richarlison

Kick-off, telecast and live streaming details

When and where is the Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League match kicking-off?
The Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League match will kick-off at 6:30 PM IST, Sunday, September 24 at the Emirates Stadium in London
Where to watch the Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League match in India?
The Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League match will be live telecasted on the Star Sports Network.
The match can also be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

