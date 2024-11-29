 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Premier League 2024-25: Arteta’s Arsenal seeks consistency after righting ship

Arsenal, which travels across London to face West Ham United on Saturday, defeated Forest 3-0 last week before putting in a superb display in a 5-1 away Champions League victory over Sporting on Tuesday.

Published : Nov 29, 2024 17:19 IST , Bengaluru - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta before a match.
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta before a match. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta before a match. | Photo Credit: Reuters

After a poor run of four league matches without victory, big wins over Nottingham Forest and Portuguese side Sporting have lifted the mood at Arsenal, but it still needs to improve its consistency, manager Mikel Arteta said on Friday.

Arsenal, which travels across London to face West Ham United on Saturday, beat Forest 3-0 last week before putting in a superb display in a 5-1 away Champions League victory over Sporting on Tuesday.

“Really good, winning lifts the energy and the confidence up. They were two big wins for us, now it’s about consistency, taking it further against a good opponent tomorrow,” Arteta told reporters ahead of the match at London Stadium.

“We need to replicate the performance to win the game. It’s every three days now, it’s not what you did yesterday, it’s about the next performance.”

Arsenal’s improvement has coincided with the return of captain Martin Odegaard after an extended spell on the sidelines due to an ankle injury, and Arteta hailed the Norwegian midfielder’s impact on the team.

“The way he prepares himself, the work he put in with the physios and medical department with the importance of the season as well,” the Spaniard said.

“He’s been exceptional since the Chelsea game and been very consistent. He’s so reliable to take the game to the next level. It’s a huge calibre of player.”

ALSO READ | Konate injury clouds Liverpool’s horizon ahead of Man City clash

Arsenal is fourth in the league with 22 points from 12 games, level with third-placed Chelsea and one point behind Manchester City in second.

With a struggling City travelling to face league leader Liverpool and Chelsea facing a difficult home encounter with Aston Villa, Arsenal could find themselves in second if it is able to beat 14th-placed West Ham.

However, Arteta stressed that West Ham could not be taken lightly, pointing to its 2-0 win at Newcastle United on Monday, adding: “(West Ham manager Julen Lopetegui) and I are friends. I have huge admiration of what he’s done in the game.

“He’s from the same area as me in the north of Spain. They’re a team on a high after the good result at Newcastle away, and they’re always a tough opponent.”

Arteta added he would make a late call on defender Gabriel’s participation, after the Brazil international left the pitch in the 84th minute of the win over Sporting in some discomfort.

Related Topics

Nottingham Forest /

Mikel Arteta /

Arsenal /

West Ham United /

Champions League /

Martin Odegaard /

Liverpool

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Premier League 2024-25: Arteta’s Arsenal seeks consistency after righting ship
    Reuters
  2. SA vs SL Live Score, 1st Test Day 3: Bavuma, Stubbs score centuries; South Africa’s lead crosses 450
    Team Sportstar
  3. Gukesh vs Ding Liren Live Updates, Game 4 World Chess Championship: Gukesh moving to a draw with material exchange; Series level at 1.5 points apiece
    Team Sportstar
  4. Champions Trophy 2025: PCB lays conditions for accepting hybrid model amid impasse with India
    Amol Karhadkar,Shayan Acharya
  5. Indian sports wrap, November 29: Pranavi Urs tied in second place after round one in Malaga
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Premier League 2024-25: Arteta’s Arsenal seeks consistency after righting ship
    Reuters
  2. Premier League 2024-25: Konate injury clouds Liverpool’s horizon ahead of Man City clash
    Reuters
  3. Premier League 2024/25: Leicester City set to appoint Van Nistelrooy as manager - reports
    AFP
  4. Premier League 2024-25: Postecoglou backs Forster to step up after Vicario undergoes ankle surgery
    Reuters
  5. Premier League 2024-25: Loss to Liverpool could end Manchester City’s title hopes, says Gundogan
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Premier League 2024-25: Arteta’s Arsenal seeks consistency after righting ship
    Reuters
  2. SA vs SL Live Score, 1st Test Day 3: Bavuma, Stubbs score centuries; South Africa’s lead crosses 450
    Team Sportstar
  3. Gukesh vs Ding Liren Live Updates, Game 4 World Chess Championship: Gukesh moving to a draw with material exchange; Series level at 1.5 points apiece
    Team Sportstar
  4. Champions Trophy 2025: PCB lays conditions for accepting hybrid model amid impasse with India
    Amol Karhadkar,Shayan Acharya
  5. Indian sports wrap, November 29: Pranavi Urs tied in second place after round one in Malaga
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment