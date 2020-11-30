Football EPL EPL Wolves striker Jimenez 'comfortable' after fractured skull operation Mexican forward Raul Jimenez needed oxygen on the pitch before being taken off on a stretcher and rushed to hospital on Sunday. Reuters 30 November, 2020 16:09 IST David Luiz and Raul Jimenez lie injured after a collision during a Premier League match between Arsenal and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Emirates Stadium on Sunday. - Getty Images Reuters 30 November, 2020 16:09 IST Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Raul Jimenez underwent an operation on his fractured skull following a clash of heads with Arsenal defender David Luiz during Sunday's game, the Premier League club said on Monday.The Mexican forward needed oxygen on the pitch before being taken off on a stretcher and rushed to hospital.“Raul is comfortable following an operation last night, which he underwent in a London hospital,” Wolves said in a statement.READ | Messi imitated Maradona's goals and skills but not his lifestyle “He has since seen his partner Daniela and is now resting. He will remain under observation for a few days while he begins his recovery.“The club would like to thank the medical staff at Arsenal, the NHS paramedics, hospital staff and surgeons who, through their skill and early response, were of such help.”Jimenez, 29, scored 17 goals as Wolves finished seventh in the Premier League last season. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos