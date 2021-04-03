Football EPL EPL Arsenal’s Luiz out of Liverpool game due to knee issue David Luiz will miss Saturday’s Premier League game at home to Liverpool because of a knee problem. Reuters 03 April, 2021 11:07 IST David Luiz in action during a Premier League contest between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur on March 14. - AP Reuters 03 April, 2021 11:07 IST Arsenal defender David Luiz will miss Saturday's Premier League game at home to Liverpool because of a knee problem, the north London club said.The Brazilian, who has played 19 league games this season, felt discomfort in his right knee, Arsenal said in a statement.ALSO READ - Klopp confirms Firmino’s return for Arsenal tripWinger Bukayo Saka (hamstring), playmaker Emile Smith Rowe (thigh) and midfielder Granit Xhaka (illness) will undergo a late fitness test. Winger Willian is available for selection after recovering from a calf injury.Arsenal is ninth on the table with 42 points after 29 games, four points behind Liverpool, which is seventh. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.