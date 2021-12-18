Aston Villa vs Burnley Premier League match postponed due to COVID-19 outbreak

Aston Villa's premier league match against Burnley was postponed hours before the scheduled start on Saturday due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the Villa squad, the club said in a statement.

In an official statement, the club said, "Aston Villa can confirm that today’s Premier League fixture with Burnley has been postponed due to an increased amount of positive Covid-19 test results within our playing squad."



"The results of PCR tests, which were taken yesterday prior to training as well as Lateral Flow Tests, were received this morning and confirmed further depletion of our playing squad which was already impacted upon for our trip to Norwich in midweek."