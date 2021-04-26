Manchester United defender Eric Bailly signs new contract until June 2024

Manchester United centre-back Eric Bailly has signed a new contract, that will keep him in the club till June 2024 with an option to extend a further year.

The Ivory Coast international has struggled for starts having only 15 appearances for United in all competitions this season.

Currently recovering from an injury, he said that he has no hesitation before signing the extension. Bailly said that his aim now is to remain injury-free, help United lift the Europa League and challenge for the Premier League title next season.

“I’m very happy. This decision is something I didn’t have to think about, I love this club and I love playing for Manchester United. I’m happy and so are my family, everything is good. Now the moment with my injury has passed and I’m fit and feel good, and that’s it. A new contract is like a new challenge and I’m ready for this,” said Bailly to the media team of Manchester United.

The 27-year-old joined United from Villarreal in 2016 but has hardly enjoyed a prolonged stretch of game time because of injuries.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said, "I am pleased that Eric has signed this new contract. He is still learning and improving all of the time under the coaches here."

“Eric has improved his robustness since my time as manager and he will continue to play a significant part in the squad."

“He possesses fantastic speed, timing of tackle and has that aggression which, of course, you need as a centre-back. He is a popular member of the squad and we look forward to continuing to work with him going forward.”