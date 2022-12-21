Who is Bhupinder Singh Gill, the first Sikh-Punjabi referee in Premier League

Bhupinder Singh Gill is set to become the first Sikh-Punjabi assistant referee in Premier League history, Sky Sports reported on Wednesday. He will serve as an assistant referee when Southampton hosts Nottingham Forest at St Mary’s on January 4.

Bhupinder, born and brought up in England, has been officiating football matches since he was 14. During the Premier League match, he will assist Thomas Bramall, who will be in charge. Marc Perry is the other assistant referee, John Brooks is the fourth official, and Lee Mason is the match VAR, with Darren Cann the assistant VAR.

Trailblazing trio 👊



Following his promotion, Sunny Gill will join his brother Bhups and become the third member of the family to officiate in the EFL, following in the footsteps of their father Jarnail Singh, the first turbaned referee in English league football history. pic.twitter.com/WATnv0szbu — PGMOL (@FA_PGMOL) August 9, 2022

A PE teacher, Bhupinder, is the youngest son of the first Sikh-Punjabi referee in English Football League history, Jarnail Singh. Bhupinder’s brother Sunny Gill is also a referee and is currently officiating EFL matches.

Jarnail refereed more than 150 matches across the divisions between 2004 and 2010 and has previously acted as a fourth official in the Premier League.