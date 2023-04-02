Premier League

Rodgers leaves Leicester City after poor run of results

Leicester City confirmed on Sunday it has relieved Brendan Rodgers from his duties after the team was stranded in the Premier League relegation zone.

Team Sportstar
02 April, 2023 18:55 IST
02 April, 2023 18:55 IST
Brendan Rodgers joined Leicester City in 2019.

Brendan Rodgers joined Leicester City in 2019. | Photo Credit: BRYN LENNON

Leicester City confirmed on Sunday it has relieved Brendan Rodgers from his duties after the team was stranded in the Premier League relegation zone.

Leicester City confirmed on Sunday it has relieved Brendan Rodgers from his managerial duties after the team was stranded in the Premier League relegation zone.

The Foxes are on a run of six matches without a win with another loss coming at Crystal Palace on Saturday, leaving the club in 18th place.

The club confirmed that assistant manager Chris Davies and first team fitness coach Glen Driscoll will also be leaving. Immediate responsibility for the first team training and match preparation will be led by the club’s long-serving first team coaches Adam Sadler and Mike Stowell.

Leicester chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha said despite the achievements under Rodgers, “performances and results during the current season have been below our shared expectations. It had been our belief that continuity and stability would be key to correcting our course, particularly given our previous achievements under Brendan’s management. Regrettably, the desired improvement has not been forthcoming and, with 10 games of the season remaining, the board is compelled to take alternative action to protect our Premier League status.”

More to follow...

Read more stories on Premier League.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Thomas Tuchel interview - Five takeaways from chat with former Chelsea coach

Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri pips Harvey Elliott as youngest ever Premier League debutant

Manchester United fans protest against club owners ahead of Liverpool game

Slide shows

Jubilant city celebrate in style - Premier League Team of the Weekend

Arsene Wenger's 5 great moments as Arsenal manager

EPL form guide: Man City out to end Anfield hoodoo

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us