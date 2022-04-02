Brentford shocks Chelsea 4-1 with Eriksen on target

A goal for Christian Eriksen, two from Vitaly Janelt and a late addition from Yoane Wissa earned Brentford a shock 4-1 comeback victory over west London neighbours Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday.

Chelsea centre back Antonio Rudiger brought the game to life after a dull first half at Stamford Bridge when, three minutes after halftime, his screamer of a shot from about 35 metres flew in off the post.

But the European champions' lead lasted barely two minutes before Bryan Mbuemo put Janelt through to score.

Mbuemo then assisted Brentford's second with a pinpoint pass to Eriksen for the Dane to score his first goal for his new team in the 54th minute.

Man City reclaims top spot with win at Burnley

Eriksen, whose career had been in doubt after he collapsed on the pitch during the European Championship last year, had also scored twice in two games for his country during the recent international break.

Janelt sent the away end of Stamford Bridge into raptures in the 60th minute with a looping shot from an Ivan Toney pass. Substitute Wissa put the icing on the cake in the 87th minute to condemn a lacklustre Chelsea to their first home defeat since September.

Chelsea remains third in the Premier League table, while Brentford moved up to 14th.