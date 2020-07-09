Salah double keeps Liverpool on track for points record

Mohamed Salah scored twice as champion Liverpool moved on to 92 points with a 3-1 win at Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League on Wednesday.

Juergen Klopp's side was 2-0 up within eight minutes after Brighton paid heavily for sloppy work in its attempt to play the ball out from the back.

Naby Keita robbed Davy Propper and slipped the ball to Salah who confidently drove home to open the scoring in the sixth minute.

Two minutes later and Brighton was caught out again by Liverpool's pressing, this time Salah setting up Jordan Henderson who finished with a perfect drive.

Graham Potter's team pulled a goal back on the stroke of halftime with Leandro Trossard sweeping home a first-time shot after a pinpoint cross from Tariq Lamptey.

Brighton, which recovered well from its poor start, should have drawn level on the hour when the ball fell to an unattended Dan Burn at the back post but he failed to test Alisson with a poor connection.

Egyptian Salah wrapped up the win, Liverpool's 30th in its 34th game of the season, with a superbly angled near post header from an in-swinging Andy Robertson corner.

Liverpool needs nine points from its remaining four games to secure the highest points total in a Premier League season, with the current record set by Manchester City, who amassed 100 points in 2018.