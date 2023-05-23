Premier League

Premier League: Euro place can persuade Caicedo, Mac Allister to stay at Brighton: De Zerbi

Premier League: Ecuador international Caicedo and Argentine World Cup winner Mac Allister have been linked with several top sides after their impressive form this season.

Roberto De Zerbi, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion.

Roberto De Zerbi, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Roberto De Zerbi says in-demand Brighton duo Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister could be persuaded to stay with the Premier League club now they have qualified for Europe.

Ecuador international Caicedo and Argentine World Cup winner Mac Allister have been linked with several top sides after their impressive form this season.

Brighton boss De Zerbi know the midfield pair will be hot properties when the transfer window opens.

But the Italian hopes his team’s successful bid to play in Europe next season is a factor in any decision over their future.

Ahead of what could be Mac Allister and Caicedo’s farewell appearance at the Amex Stadium against Manchester City on Wednesday, De Zerbi said: “It can be the last game, but I don’t know.

“They can have the possibility to change clubs because they deserve to play at another level.

“But now we can offer them the possibility to play in Europe because our level is bigger now. We can offer them one possibility more.”

Asked if a European place can make the difference, De Zerbi said “It can be. They can have more motivation. But they are very good guys.

“When I work, I think for myself, I think for my club but I think still for the players because the players have one career, one life and we can’t decide for them.”

Brighton, in sixth place, will almost certainly qualify for the Europa League due to their goal difference being significantly better than seventh-placed Aston Villa.

The Seagulls need one more point to banish any prospect of slipping into the Europa Conference League.

