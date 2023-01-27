Premier League

Brighton boss urges Arsenal target Caicedo to continue at Premier League club

Brighton and Hove Albion has already sold Belgium forward Leandro Trossard to Arsenal for £27 million during the current January transfer window.

AFP
27 January, 2023 23:19 IST
27 January, 2023 23:19 IST
Caicedo is also a reported target for Chelsea, however De Zerbi insists the player’s best interests lie in staying with Brighton.

Caicedo is also a reported target for Chelsea, however De Zerbi insists the player’s best interests lie in staying with Brighton. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Brighton and Hove Albion has already sold Belgium forward Leandro Trossard to Arsenal for £27 million during the current January transfer window.

Roberto De Zerbi has urged Moises Caicedo to stay at Brighton and Hove Albion amid reports of a £60 million ($74 million) bid for the Ecuador midfielder from Arsenal.

The Premier League leader is keen to sign Caicedo to bolster its midfield options after Egypt’s Mohamed Elneny suffered an injury that could sideline him for several weeks.

Brighton boss De Zerbi is determined to keep the 21-year-old at least until the end of the season, but Arsenal is believed to be pondering an improved bid.

Also Read
Lampard out, Dyche in: Everton reportedly set to appoint former Burnley boss as next manager

Caicedo is also a reported target for Chelsea, however De Zerbi insists the player’s best interests lie in staying with Brighton.

“He’s a good guy. He’s focused only on Brighton. I hope he can stay with us until the end of the season because in my opinion, it’s the best solution for him, for us,” De Zerbi told reporters on Friday.

“I spoke with him Wednesday and I told him my opinion. I think it’s always difficult to change during a season. For our way, it’s important for him to stay another four months with us.”

Brighton has already sold Belgium forward Leandro Trossard to Arsenal for £27 million during the current January transfer window.

Caicedo is under contract with Brighton until 2025 and De Zerbi claimed he had given the youngster a fatherly chat about his future.

“He is relaxed. He’s a good guy. I spoke with him like a father, not like a coach. Because I understand when one player has the possibility to change team and go to a very big team,” he said.

“I understand. My work is to give the style of play, but to give also advice for his career, his life.”

Read more stories on Premier League.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Thomas Tuchel interview - Five takeaways from chat with former Chelsea coach

Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri pips Harvey Elliott as youngest ever Premier League debutant

Manchester United fans protest against club owners ahead of Liverpool game

Slide shows

Jubilant city celebrate in style - Premier League Team of the Weekend

Arsene Wenger's 5 great moments as Arsenal manager

EPL form guide: Man City out to end Anfield hoodoo

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us