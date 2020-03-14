Pep made me mad: Fernandes reveals Manchester derby fight

Bruno Fernandes explained his gesture telling Pep Guardiola to be quiet in the Manchester derby was an issue of respect and revealed the Catalan had made him "mad".

Manchester City boss Guardiola threw the ball away from the Portugal international and the pair exchanged stern words in the closing stages of Manchester United's 2-0 win at Old Trafford last Sunday.

Fernandes then made a gesture putting his finger to his lips at former Barcelona and Bayern Munich head coach Guardiola.

And the 25-year-old, who set up Anthony Martial's opener before Scott McTominay sealed a famous win late on, has discussed how aggrieved Guardiola made him feel at the time.

Fernandes told Sky Sports: "I talked about this with some friends, and some people think, 'Pep won everything, who is Bruno to do this to him?' But I think it's about respect.

"Now, when I'm outside of the pitch and calm, I don't do this again if I'm on the pitch now.

"But in that moment, the words he tells make me mad, and I'm a little bit nervous and this is the kind of player I am.

"I am so respectful of Pep and what he's won and what he did for football, but at that moment, he didn't respect me and he didn't deserve my respect."

Fernandes is now happy to move past the issue after his stunning start to life at United since joining from Sporting CP, which has seen him score three goals and set up four others in nine appearances to become an instant fan favourite.

He continued: "For me, it doesn't matter what happens on the pitch, now we're out of it and it's past.

"I have respect for him, so it doesn't matter what he said."

Fernandes insists this is the "same team" as it was prior to his move, though, and claims he is not the sole cause of United's improved fortunes.

"I see the same team from one month ago," he told Sky Sports. "I think we are the same and have a lot of hunger to win, to give a lot, to do better and better in every game.

"In the last month, we've had a lot of really good games and I think we can talk about a new start after Bruno, but it's not about Bruno, it's about the team.

"The team needs the right focus, the right decisions at the time, and I think, also, if Bruno doesn't come, Man United would win the same because one player doesn't change a team.

"A team changes when everyone pushes together for the same side. When I arrived, I saw the team pushing for the same side and to win games, get better and I'm another player to help."