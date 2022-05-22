Football Premier League Premier League Premier League: Burnley relegated after 2-1 defeat by Newcastle, Leeds remains in top flight Leeds United, which was in the drop zone on goal difference heading into the last round of fixtures, remains in the top flight after a 2-1 win at Brentford. Reuters 22 May, 2022 22:56 IST Newcastle United's Allan Saint-Maximin and Nathan Collins of Burnley battle for the ball during a Premier League match at Turf Moor on Sunday. - PA via AP Reuters 22 May, 2022 22:56 IST Burnley was relegated from the Premier League after a 2-1 home defeat by Newcastle United on the final day of the season on Sunday that sent it down to the second division for the first time since 2015.Leeds United, which was in the drop zone on goal difference heading into the last round of fixtures, remains in the top flight after a 2-1 win at Brentford ensured it finished above Burnley in 17th place.More to follow... Read more stories on Premier League. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :