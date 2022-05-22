Premier League: Burnley relegated after 2-1 defeat by Newcastle, Leeds remains in top flight

Burnley was relegated from the Premier League after a 2-1 home defeat by Newcastle United on the final day of the season on Sunday that sent it down to the second division for the first time since 2015.

Leeds United, which was in the drop zone on goal difference heading into the last round of fixtures, remains in the top flight after a 2-1 win at Brentford ensured it finished above Burnley in 17th place.

More to follow...