Burnley vs Newcastle United, Brentford vs Leeds United Premier League LIVE: Wilson scores against Burnley, Leeds remain goalless at Brentford

Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE blog of the Premier League clashes between Burnley and Newcastle United, and Brentford and Leeds United.

Follow Brentford vs Leeds United LIVE -

Follow Burnley vs Newcastle United LIVE -

LINE-UPS (BUR vs NEW)

Burnley XI: Nick Pope (GK); Charlie Taylor, Kevin Long, James Tarkowski, Nathan Collins, Connor Roberts; Jack Cork (C), Josh Brownhill, Dwight McNeil; Maxwel Cornet, Ashley Barnes.

Newcastle XI: Martin Dubravka (GK); Kieran Trippier, Jamal Lascelles, Dan Burn, Matt Targett; Sean Longstaff, Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton; Miguel Almiron, Callum Wilson (C), Allan Saint-Maximin.

LINE-UPS (BRE vs LEE)

Brentford XI: David Raya (GK); Kristoffer Ajer, Pontus Jansson (C), Mads Bech Sorensen, Rico Henry; Mathias Jensen, Vitaly Janelt, Christian Eriksen; Bryan Mbuemo, Ivan Toney, Yoane Wissa.

Leeds United XI: Illan Meslier (GK); Robin Koch, Diego Llorente, Liam Cooper (C), Junior Firpo; Kalvin Phillips; Raphinha, Rodrigo, Jack Harrison; Sam Greenwood, Joe Gelhardt.

PREVIEW

With the curtains about to fall on the Premier League season, a lot is at stake on the final matchday of English top-flight football. From a closely contested title race to spots for European football next season, a lot is at stake.

But it is not just the top half of the table that deserves all the limelight. Towards the bottom half of the table, the Premier League will dish out an exciting relegation battle on the final day.

The joy of being saved from relegation was visible a few days back at Goodison Park where Frank Lampard’s Everton overturned a two-goal deficit against Crystal Palace to win the match 3-2, which confirmed the Toffees’ survival. Fans flooded the pitch after the game to celebrate the same.

How has the relegation battle panned out?

Heading into the final matchday, two teams – Norwich City and Watford – are already relegated.

On the final day, Burnley and Leeds United will fight for their survival in the Premier League. Burnley, in 17th place and Leeds in 18th are level with 35 points each. However, Burnley has a better goal difference of -18 than Leeds at -38.

If the two clubs finish level on points after the final day, Burnely will be safe from relegation courtesy of a higher goal difference while Leeds will go back to the Championship after spending two seasons in the Premier League.

To summarise, if Burnley wins, they stay up. If Burnley draws, it must hope for a Leeds loss. If Burnley loses, it will go down if Leeds draws or win.

READ: Man City’s Foden named Premier League’s best young player

Who is Burnley playing on the final day?

Burnley, under interim manager Mike Jackson, plays Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United, which is 12th in the table and has 46 points.

Newcastle is playing like a team rejuvenated under Eddie Howe and despite having home support, it would not be an easy match by any means for Burnley.

Also, the Magpies are fresh from a 2-0 win against Arsenal, which put a serious dent in the Gunners’ Champions League hopes for next season.

Burnley's last five matches

Draw: Aston Villa 1-1 Burnley

Loss: Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Burnley

Loss: Burnley 1-3 Aston Villa

Win: Watford 1-2 Burnley

Win: Burnley 1-0 Wolves

READ: Guardiola: Premier League most satisfying and difficult trophy to win

Newcastle United’s last five matches

Win: Newcastle 2-0 Arsenal

Loss: Manchester City 5-0 Newcastle

Loss: Newcastle 0-1 Liverpool

Win: Norwich 0-3 Newcastle

Win: Newcastle 1-0 Crystal Palace

Head-to-head: Burnley and Newcastle have played each other 11 times. Newcastle has five wins compared to Burnley’s two. The other four matches have ended in a draw.

READ: Arsenal has come a long way, says Arteta

Players to watch out for

Maxwel Cornet (Burnley): The Ivorian winger has been a crucial player for Burnley and has led its goalscoring charts this season. A threatening presence on the flanks, Cornet has pace and can get the better of defenders courtesy of his quick feet. This season he has scored eight goals, the highest in the squad and has bagged a couple of assists.

Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle United): A January signing by Newcastle United, Bruno did not take much time to settle in the club. He is an important presence in the middle of the park for Newcastle and is known for his ability to find the forward line and at times, dictate the tempo of play. He has scored four goals and bagged one assist in his limited time with the club.

Newcastle United's Callum Wilson. - Getty Images

Predicted Lineups

Burnley Predicted XI: Nick Pope (GK); Charlie Taylor, Kevin Long, James Tarkowski, Nathan Collins, Connor Roberts; Jack Cork (C), Josh Brownhill, Dwight McNeil; Maxwel Cornet, Ashley Barnes.

Newcastle Predicted XI: Martin Dubravka (GK); Emil Krafth, Fabian Schar, Dan Burn, Matt Targett; Sean Longstaff, Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton; Miguel Almiron, Callum Wilson (C), Allan Saint-Maximin.

Who is Leeds United playing on the final day?

Jesse Marsch’s Leeds United is playing Thomas Frank’s Brentford, which is 11th in the table with 46 points.

Leeds United sacked manager Marcelo Bielsa after their poor run of form this season but the arrival of Jesse Marsch has not changed much for the Peacocks as it finds itself battling relegation. In its last match, it played out a 1-1 draw with Brighton and Hove Albion.

Jesse Marsch’s Leeds United is playing Thomas Frank’s Brentford - REUTERS

Brentford under Thomas Frank has exceeded expectations in its first season in the Premier League. It defeated Everton 3-2 in its last match on May 15.

Brentford’s last five matches

Win: Everton 2-3 Brentford

Win: Brentford 3-0 Southampton

Loss: Man United 3-0 Brentford

Draw: Brentford 0-0 Tottenham

Win: Watford 1-2 Brentford

Leed United’s last five matches

Draw: Leeds 1-1 Brighton

Loss: Leeds 0-3 Chelsea

Loss: Arsenal 2-1 Leeds

Loss: Leeds 0-4 Man City

Draw: Crystal Palace 0-0 Leeds

Head-to-head: In the reverse fixture, earlier this season, Leeds and Brentford played out a 2-2 draw.

Players to watch out for

Ivan Toney (Brentford): Ivan Toney has led the goalscoring charge for his team this season. Apart from his goals, he has also contributed to creating them. Toney has 12 goals and six assists this season.

Raphinha (Leeds United): Raphinha has been one of the positives in the Leeds United team in an otherwise disappointing season. The Brazilian winger has scored ten goals for Leeds this season and has grabbed three assists. He has been the highest goalscorer in the Leeds United squad this season.

Brentford's Ivan Toney. - Action Images via Reuters

Predicted Lineups

Brentford Predicted XI: David Raya (GK); Kristoffer Ajer, Pontus Jansson (C), Mads Bech Sorensen, Rico Henry; Mathias Jensen, Christian Norgaard, Christian Eriksen; Bryan Mbuemo, Ivan Toney, Yoane Wissa.

Leeds United Predicted XI: Illan Meslier (GK); Robin Koch, Diego Llorente, Liam Cooper (C), Junior Firpo; Mateusz Klich, Kalvin Phillips; Raphinha, Rodrigo, Jack Harrison; Joe Gelhardt.

Where can you watch the matches?