Football EPL EPL Joao Cancelo signs contract extension at Man City Joao Cancelo signed a two-year contract extension, that will keep him at Manchester City until 2027. Team Sportstar LONDON 01 February, 2022 17:01 IST "Manchester City is a fantastic club, so I am incredibly happy to have signed this new agreement," said Cancelo. - Action Images via Reuters Team Sportstar LONDON 01 February, 2022 17:01 IST Joao Cancelo signed a two-year contract extension, that will keep him at Manchester City until 2027, the Premier League leader announced on Tuesday.The Portuguese full-back is an important player of Pep Guardiola's side since arriving from Juventus in 2019, playing 106 games and winning three major trophies."Manchester City is a fantastic club, so I am incredibly happy to have signed this new agreement," said the 27-year-old."City players have everything they need to reach their full potential, with amazing facilities, world-class teammates and an incredible manager who pushes us every single day."READ: Van de Beek, Dele Alli seal deadline day deals to Everton"There is nowhere better to play football and it's a pleasure to work here. I have so much I want to achieve before my career ends, and Manchester City offers me the best chance of fulfilling my ambitions."City's director of football, Txiki Begiristain, said: "Joao is the ultimate professional. He absolutely loves football and applies himself every single day in a bid to become better."He added: "He is so versatile. Whether he plays right-back, left-back or in midfield, he operates at the same high level. That is a dream for a manager."I am really happy he has signed, and I can't wait to see him develop in the coming years." Read more stories on EPL.