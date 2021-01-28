Everton's Ancelotti defends Pickford after error

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti sprung to the defence of his goalkeeper Jordan Pickford after his mistake cost his side a victory over Leicester City on Wednesday.

Ancelotti’s side was heading into fourth place in the Premier League as they held on grimly to the lead given to it by James Rodriguez’s 30th-minute stunner. But in the 67th minute Pickford allowed a Youri Tielemans shot to squirm through his arms and into the net.

It will raise further questions about Pickford’s place as England No. 1, but Ancelotti was not about to blame his keeper for gifting Leicester’s goal. “The goal was difficult because the view of Jordan was not so good, there were a lot of legs there and it was difficult to catch the ball and unfortunately they scored,” the Italian said.

“I didn’t speak with him directly and I am not going to speak with him. There is no reason. This is not the right place to talk about this. He can do better but it doesn’t matter.”

'Good point'

Ancelotti said he was satisfied with a draw against an impressive Leicester side. “We had an opportunity at the end to win but the result is fair. It’s a good point for us,” he said.

“Spirit is good. Condition is good. We are in the right way. Everywhere, unpredictable results.”

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers, whose side is now unbeaten in nine in all competitions, praised his side. “On another day we could have won it,” he said. “We knew we’d have to have patience and there wouldn't be too many goals. Performance wise it was really good. They are a tough team to play against.”