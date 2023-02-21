Premier League

Azpilicueta out of hospital after being kicked in head

Azpilicueta was taken off on a stretcher wearing a neck brace and breathing from an oxygen mask following a 10-minute stoppage after being hit in the face by in Chelsea’s 1-0 loss at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

AP
LONDON 21 February, 2023 18:37 IST
Chelsea’s Cesar Azpilicueta is checked on after sustaining an injury from a challenge by Southampton’s Sekou Mara.

Chelsea’s Cesar Azpilicueta is checked on after sustaining an injury from a challenge by Southampton’s Sekou Mara. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has been discharged from the hospital and is “recovering well” after being kicked in the head during an English Premier League game, the club said on Tuesday.

Azpilicueta was taken off on a stretcher wearing a neck brace and breathing from an oxygen mask following a 10-minute stoppage after being hit in the face by an attempted overhead kick by Southampton player Sekou Mara in Chelsea’s 1-0 loss at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Chelsea said Azpilicueta sustained a concussion and was back at the club training ground.

“The club’s medical team are closely monitoring Cesar’s condition, adhering to the important concussion protocols in place to ensure his safety,” Chelsea said.

“Cesar observed training today, before he starts working towards returning to the pitch.”

The 33-year-old Azpilicueta joined Chelsea in 2012 and has helped the club win two Premier League titles and the Champions League in 2021. He was named captain in 2019.

