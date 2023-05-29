Chelsea appoints Mauricio Pochettino as head coach

Chelsea has appointed Mauricio Pochettino as its head coach, the Premier League club announced on Monday.

In an official statement, the club said, “Chelsea Football Club is pleased to confirm Mauricio Pochettino will become head coach of the men’s team from the beginning of the 2023/24 season.”

“The Argentine will begin his new role on 1 July 2023 on a two-year contract, with a club option of a further year.”

Pochettino will be the second manager hired by Todd Boehly, with the first being Graham Potter, who was sacked after a string of disappointing results that left Chelsea as a relegation-threatened team.

The Argentine will replace interim manager Frank Lampard after the season.

“Mauricio is a world-class coach with an outstanding track record. We are all looking forward to having him on board,” Chelsea’s owners said in a statement.

His staff at Chelsea will include Jesus Perez, Miguel d’Agostino, Toni Jimenez and Sebastiano Pochettino.

“Mauricio’s experience, standards of excellence, leadership qualities and character will serve Chelsea Football Club well as we move forward,” co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley said.

“He is a winning coach, who has worked at the highest levels, in multiple leagues and languages. His ethos, tactical approach and commitment to development all made him the exceptional candidate.”

Pochettino, who favours a high-pressing and attacking style of play, garnered a reputation for fostering young talent and led Southampton to an eighth-placed finish in his first full season in England before joining Spurs in 2014.

Pochettino has not been in charge of any club since his stint with Paris Saint-Germain in the 2021-22 season.

The 51-year-old rose to prominence during his time with Tottenham Hotspur, where he spent five years and also reached the Champions League final in 2019.