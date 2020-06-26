Football EPL EPL Premier League: Chelsea beats Man City 2-1 to hand Liverpool title Goals from Christian Pulisic and Willian guided Chelsea to a 2-1 win over Manchester City on Thursday, thereby handing the Premier League title to Liverpool. Reuters 26 June, 2020 03:48 IST Chelsea players celebrate a goal against Manchester City in the Premier League on Thursday. - Twitter Reuters 26 June, 2020 03:48 IST A superb solo goal by Christian Pulisic and a Willian penalty gave Chelsea a 2-1 win over Manchester City at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday, a result that handed Liverpool the Premier League title, its first league championship win in 30 years.Pulisic exploited a communication breakdown between Benjamin Mendy and Ilkay Guendogan after a City set piece, running from the halfway line before confidently slotting the ball past Ederson to open the scoring in the 36th minute.MATCH HIGHLIGHTS | Premier League highlights: Chelsea beats Manchester City Kevin De Bruyne put City level with a brilliant dipping free kick ten minutes into the second half, but Chelsea took the lead again through Willian's 78th-minute penalty after Fernandinho was sent off for handling the ball on the goal-line.The result leaves City on 63 points, 23 behind Liverpool with only seven games left to play, giving the Reds their first title of the Premier League era. Chelsea remains fourth on 54 points, five ahead of Manchester United. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos