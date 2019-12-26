EPL

Chelsea vs Southampton, Premier League Live Score: Lampard’s Blues faces resurgent Southampton

Catch the live scoreline, commentary, goals, updates, analysis and more from Chelsea's home Premier League fixture against Southampton.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
London Last Updated: 26 December, 2019 19:45 IST
Chelsea manager Frank Lampard celebrates his side's win against Tottenham Hotspur on December 22.

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard celebrates his side's win against Tottenham Hotspur on December 22.   -  Getty Images

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
London Last Updated: 26 December, 2019 19:45 IST
Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Southampton FC at Stamford Bridge.

 

 

 Related