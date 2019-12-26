EPL Chelsea vs Southampton, Premier League Live Score: Lampard’s Blues faces resurgent Southampton Catch the live scoreline, commentary, goals, updates, analysis and more from Chelsea's home Premier League fixture against Southampton. Team Sportstar London Last Updated: 26 December, 2019 19:45 IST Chelsea manager Frank Lampard celebrates his side's win against Tottenham Hotspur on December 22. - Getty Images Team Sportstar London Last Updated: 26 December, 2019 19:45 IST Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Southampton FC at Stamford Bridge.