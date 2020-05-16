Lampard hopeful of reaching agreements with Willian and Giroud

Frank Lampard hopes Chelsea will be able to hand Willian and Olivier Giroud short-term contract extensions that allow them to complete the Premier League season.

The two players are out of contract on June 30, with the Premier League likely to play beyond that date if Project Restart wins approval.

England's top-flight has approved legislation that allows teams to add time to the expiration of deals until the end of any extended campaign, though only if the players in question agree.

Lampard is closely scrutinising the situation and hopes to have the same squad available for the remainder of the campaign.

"It is still uncertain if and when play will get underway," the Chelsea boss said to Sky Sports ahead of Monday's meeting to determine if the first phase of team training will be approved.

"We have big players [out of contract] so that's something I'm obviously looking at very carefully. The ones who are out of contract here have been great servants for the club, and actually have a lot of feeling for the club."

Lampard added: "Of course they'll be concerned about themselves, in terms of how training is now is and if the pre-season is a rush they are going to have to make sure they are alright.

"So it's going to have to be something we have to look at, hopefully we can make that arrangement can be made so they can stay with us. I would love the squad to look as it has all season, but we'll have to see how that works."

Willian has played in 28 of Chelsea's 29 Premier League games this season, while Giroud was beginning to earn a more significant role before the coronavirus brought a halt to major sporting action.

He, like Willian, netted in the Blues' 4-0 home win over Everton in its last game, and also struck in February's 2-1 victory over Tottenham at Stamford Bridge on February 22.