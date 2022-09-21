Premier League

Chelsea sacks commercial director over ‘inappropriate messages’

Damian Willoughby was appointed as commercial director earlier this month, returning to the club he had previously worked at from 2007 to 2010.

AFP
21 September, 2022 20:32 IST
21 September, 2022 20:32 IST
“Chelsea Football Club confirms that it has terminated commercial director Damian Willoughby’s employment with immediate effect,” a club spokesman said. (Representative Image)

“Chelsea Football Club confirms that it has terminated commercial director Damian Willoughby’s employment with immediate effect,” a club spokesman said. (Representative Image) | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Damian Willoughby was appointed as commercial director earlier this month, returning to the club he had previously worked at from 2007 to 2010.

Chelsea have sacked recently appointed commercial director Damian Willoughby over "inappropriate messages" he sent before he joined the Premier League club.

It is understood the messages were sent to Catalina Kim, a football agent who is the founder and chief executive of C&P Sports Group.

Also Read
New Brighton boss De Zerbi gets seal of approval from Guardiola

C&P was involved in a bid by British property tycoon Nick Candy to buy Chelsea from Roman Abramovich before American Todd Boehly's consortium completed a takeover in May.

Willoughby was appointed as commercial director earlier this month, returning to the club he had previously worked at from 2007 to 2010.

"Chelsea Football Club confirms that it has terminated commercial director Damian Willoughby's employment with immediate effect," said a club spokesman.

"Evidence of inappropriate messages sent by Mr Willoughby, prior to his appointment at Chelsea FC earlier this month, has recently been provided to and investigated by the club.

"While they were sent prior to his employment at the club, such behaviour runs absolutely counter to the workplace environment and corporate culture being established by the club's new ownership."

Read more stories on Premier League.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri pips Harvey Elliott as youngest ever Premier League debutant

Manchester United fans protest against club owners ahead of Liverpool game

Tuchel, Conte play down feisty handshake after Premier League game

Slide shows

Jubilant city celebrate in style - Premier League Team of the Weekend

Arsene Wenger's 5 great moments as Arsenal manager

EPL form guide: Man City out to end Anfield hoodoo

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us