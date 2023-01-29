Premier League

Chelsea signs Gusto on contract to 2030, loans defender back to Lyon

Chelsea has signed right back Malo Gusto from Olympique Lyonnais on a deal until June 2030 and loaned him back to the French side for the rest of the season, the Premier League club said on Sunday.

Reuters
29 January, 2023 15:25 IST
Malo Gusto in action.

Malo Gusto in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Gusto, who has played in France’s under-21 team, has played 15 times in Ligue 1 this campaign after the 19-year-old broke into the starting lineup last season.

Financial details were not revealed but Sky Sports said the transfer fee was 26.3 million pounds ($32.60 million).

“The defender will now continue his impressive progress on loan at the Groupama Stadium before joining up with the Blues in the summer ahead of the new campaign,” Chelsea said in a statement.

Gusto is Chelsea’s seventh recruit in the mid-season transfer window after the London club signed Mykhalo Mudryk, Benoit Badiashile, Noni Madueke, Andrey Santos and David Fofana while Joao Felix arrived on loan from Atletico Madrid.

Chelsea is 10th in the Premier League, 10 points from a top four spot. It will next play Fulham in a London derby on Friday. 

