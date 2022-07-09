Premier League

Kante and Loftus-Cheek out of Chelsea’s US tour due to vaccination status

At present only US citizens are allowed to enter the country if they are not fully vaccinated, which has forced the American-owned Chelsea to leave ou

AFP
09 July, 2022 19:46 IST
N’Golo Kante and Ruben Loftus-Cheek will miss their side’s three-match pre-season tour in which also includes a match against Premier League rival, Arsenal.

At present only US citizens are allowed to enter the country if they are not fully vaccinated, which has forced the American-owned Chelsea to leave out N’Golo Kante and Ruben Loftus-Cheek

France’s World Cup-winning midfielder N’Golo Kante and England international Ruben Loftus-Cheek are to miss Chelsea’s tour of the United States as they do not meet the country’s Covid-19 vaccination standards.

The United States permits foreign visitors who are fully vaccinated into the country.

At present only US citizens are allowed to enter the country if they are not fully vaccinated.

American-owned Chelsea left for its three-match pre-season tour on Saturday -- beginning with a training camp in Los Angeles.

“N’Golo Kante and Ruben Loftus-Cheek will not travel due to their Covid vaccination status,” Chelsea said in a statement.

Chelsea is due to play Mexico’s Club America in Las Vegas on July 17, Charlotte FC at its Bank of America Stadium on July 21 and Premier League rival Arsenal in Florida on July 23.

