Football Premier League Premier League Man City vs Aston Villa Predicted XI: Team news; Form guide Manchester City will face Aston Villa and a win will secure the league title for Guardiola's side no matter what happens in the match between Liverpool and Wolves. Team Sportstar 22 May, 2022 18:30 IST Man City is just a win away from clinching its sixth Premier League title. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar 22 May, 2022 18:30 IST Manchester City will face Aston Villa and a win will secure the league title for Guardiola's side no matter what happens in the match between Liverpool and Wolves.However, City's winning run in the Premier League was thwarted by a 2-2 shock-draw at the London Stadium against West Ham United. If City stumbles in a similar fashion this time around, Liverpool's quadruple hopes remain afloat. The key to City's win and loss remains with Aston Villa, managed by Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard. The 41-year-old has resurrected Aston Villa from the verge of relegation and sits 14th in the table with 45 points from 37 matches.Man City could have an injury boost by getting back Kyle Walker and John Stones for its final match against Villa. Ruben Dias will most likely remain out against Villa. However, Guardiola said that there are no other injury concerns for the final day. Manchester City last five matches:Draw: West Ham United 2-2 Manchester CityWin: Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-5 Manchester CityWin: Manchester City 5-0 Newcastle UnitedLoss: Real Madrid 3-1 Manchester CityWin: Leeds United 0-4 Manchester CityAston Villa last five matches:Draw: Aston Villa 1-1 BurnleyDraw: Aston Villa 1-1 Crystal PalaceLoss: Aston Villa 1-2 LiverpoolWin: Burnley 1-3 Aston VillaWin: Aston Villa 2-0 Norwich CityManchester City Predicted XI: Ederson (GK), Joao Cancelo, Fernandinho (C), Aymeric Laporte, Nathan Ake, Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Riyad Mahrez, Gabriel Jesus, Raheem SterlingAston Villa Predicted XI: Emiliano Martinez (GK), Matty Cash, Calum Chambers, Tyrone Mings (C), Lucas Digne, Douglas Luiz, John McGinn, Emiliano Buendia, Philippe Coutinho, Danny Ings, Ollie Watkins