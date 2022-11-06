Follow for all live updates from the Premier League fixture between Chelsea and Arsenal.

Playing 11 Arsenal: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli. Chelsea: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Chalobah; Loftus-Cheek, Mount, Jorginho, Cucurella; Havertz, Aubameyang, Sterling.

Chelsea managed a morale-boosting victory in the Champions League in midweek to top its group but how they needed it after a slump in its domestic form.

Successive draws with Brentford and Manchester United were followed by the debacle at Brighton to end Potter’s unbeaten start and if he did not realise it already, he now knows the level of scrutiny he will be under in the Chelsea hot seat.

Sunday would be a good time for former Arsenal forward Pierre Emerick Aubameyang to justify his move to Stamford Bridge from Barcelona while Raheem Sterling, despite scoring in midweek against Dinamo Zagreb, has still to win over the majority of Chelsea fans after his move from Manchester City.

Defeat would leave Chelsea 13 points behind an Arsenal side who is looking more and more capable of at least making Manchester City battle for a fifth title in six seasons.

Arsenal’s 5-0 hammering of Nottingham Forest kept them two points above City.

Chelsea vs Arsenal: Kick-off, telecast and live streaming info

Where will the Chelsea vs Arsenal match kick-off?

The Chelsea vs Arsenal Premier League match will kick-off at Stamford Bridge in London, England.

When will the Chelsea vs Arsenal match kick-off?

The Chelsea vs Arsenal Premier League match kicks-off at 5:30 PM IST.

Where can I watch the Chelsea vs Arsenal match

The Chelsea vs Arsenal Premier League will be live telecasted on the Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD channels.

Where can I live stream the Chelsea vs Arsenal match

The Chelsea vs Arsenal Premier League will be live streamed on the Disney+Hotstar OTT Platform.