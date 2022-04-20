Premier League Premier League Chelsea vs Arsenal LIVE: Lukaku starts for the Blues; Elneny in Gunners midfield Chelsea vs Arsenal Premier League: Follow live updates of the PL match between Chelsea vs Arsenal (CHE vs ARS) being played at the Stamford Bridge Stadium in London, England. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 20 April, 2022 23:45 IST Romelu Lukaku of Chelsea scores their side's first goal past Bernd Leno of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Chelsea at Emirates Stadium on August 22, 2021 in London, England. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar Last Updated: 20 April, 2022 23:45 IST Welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the Premier League clash between Chelsea vs Arsenal being played at the Stamford Bridge Stadium in London, England. This is Aneesh Dey bringing you the pre-match buildup and minute-by-minute updates of this high-voltage clash. 11:45 pm- 30 minutes to kick-off! A Chelsea fan shows their support prior to the Premier League match between Chelsea and Arsenal at Stamford Bridge. - GETTY IMAGES 11:15 pm: Starting lineups are out!Chelsea XI: Mendy, James, Christensen, Sarr, Azpilicueta, Loftus-Cheek, Kante, Alonso, Mount, Lukaku, Werner. Manager: Thomas TuchelArsenal XI: Ramsdale, White, Gabriel, Holding, Tavares, Xhaka, Elneny, Saka, Odegaard, Smith-Rowe, Nketiah. Manager: Mikel Arteta. 11:00 pm: Head-to-head of last five matchesIn the last five matches, Chelsea has won twice, lost twice and drawn once against Arsenal. Last five matches Chelsea beat Arsenal 2-0: August, 2022Arsenal beat Chelsea 0-1: May 12, 2021Arsenal beat Chelsea 3-1: Dec 26, 2020Chelsea drew Arsenal 2-2: Jan 21, 2020Chelsea beat Arsenal 2-1: Dec 29, 2019MATCH PREVIEWArsenal needs a big break after its run of three successive Premier League defeats as it heads down to face Cheslea in the London derby. Tottenham is currently fourth ahead of Arsenal with a three-point advantage and having played a game more.Another defeat for the Gunners would put Spurs in the driver's seat to clinch the final Champions League place with a home North London Derby left to be played. Striker Alexandre Lacazette will likely be back in contention for Arsenal after he missed the trip to Southampton due to Covid-19.A win over London rival Arsenal will add some cheer to the Blues, who have endured a torrid 2022 thus far both on and off the pitch.When and where to watch?Chelsea vs Arsenal is set for a Kick-Off at 12:15am (IST) on March 21. The match will take place at the Stamford Bridge Stadium in London, England. The match will be live telecast on the Star Network and can be watched online on Hotstar and JioTV.