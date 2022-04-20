Premier League Chelsea vs Arsenal LIVE: Lukaku starts for the Blues; Elneny in Gunners midfield

Welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the Premier League clash between Chelsea vs Arsenal being played at the Stamford Bridge Stadium in London, England.

This is Aneesh Dey bringing you the pre-match buildup and minute-by-minute updates of this high-voltage clash.

11:45 pm- 30 minutes to kick-off!

A Chelsea fan shows their support prior to the Premier League match between Chelsea and Arsenal at Stamford Bridge. - GETTY IMAGES

11:15 pm: Starting lineups are out!

Chelsea XI: Mendy, James, Christensen, Sarr, Azpilicueta, Loftus-Cheek, Kante, Alonso, Mount, Lukaku, Werner.

Manager: Thomas Tuchel

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, White, Gabriel, Holding, Tavares, Xhaka, Elneny, Saka, Odegaard, Smith-Rowe, Nketiah.

Manager: Mikel Arteta.

11:00 pm: Head-to-head of last five matches

In the last five matches, Chelsea has won twice, lost twice and drawn once against Arsenal.

Last five matches Chelsea beat Arsenal 2-0: August, 2022

Arsenal beat Chelsea 0-1: May 12, 2021

Arsenal beat Chelsea 3-1: Dec 26, 2020

Chelsea drew Arsenal 2-2: Jan 21, 2020

Chelsea beat Arsenal 2-1: Dec 29, 2019

MATCH PREVIEW

Arsenal needs a big break after its run of three successive Premier League defeats as it heads down to face Cheslea in the London derby. Tottenham is currently fourth ahead of Arsenal with a three-point advantage and having played a game more.

Another defeat for the Gunners would put Spurs in the driver's seat to clinch the final Champions League place with a home North London Derby left to be played.

Striker Alexandre Lacazette will likely be back in contention for Arsenal after he missed the trip to Southampton due to Covid-19.

A win over London rival Arsenal will add some cheer to the Blues, who have endured a torrid 2022 thus far both on and off the pitch.

When and where to watch?