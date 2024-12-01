 />
Premier League 2024-25: Chelsea thumps Aston Villa 3-0 to move joint second

Senegal striker Jackson neatly side-footed a Marc Cucurella cross from the left, knocking it in off the post in the seventh minute.

Published : Dec 01, 2024 21:21 IST , LONDON - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Cole Palmer of Chelsea celebrates scoring his team’s third goal with Noni Madueke and Levi Colwill against Aston Villa FC at Stamford Bridge.
Cole Palmer of Chelsea celebrates scoring his team’s third goal with Noni Madueke and Levi Colwill against Aston Villa FC at Stamford Bridge. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Cole Palmer of Chelsea celebrates scoring his team’s third goal with Noni Madueke and Levi Colwill against Aston Villa FC at Stamford Bridge. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Expertly taken goals from Nicolas Jackson, captain Enzo Fernandez and Cole Palmer earned Chelsea a 3-0 home win over Aston Villa on Sunday, lifting them to joint second in the Premier League table.

Senegal striker Jackson neatly side-footed a Marc Cucurella cross from the left, knocking it in off the post in the seventh minute.

Chelsea took advantage of questionable defending in the 36th minute when Fernandez was fed by Palmer before steadying himself and firing home between Matty Cash and Ezri Konsa.

Palmer outdid both his team mates, however, lofting an exquisite left-foot shot into the top corner of substitute goalkeeper Robin Olsen’s net in the 83rd minute.

Enzo Maresca’s Chelsea moved joint second, level on points and goal difference with Arsenal, before the late kickoff between table-toppers Liverpool and fifth-placed Manchester City. Villa dropped to 11th.

Related Topics

Premier League /

Premier League 2024-25 /

Chelsea /

Aston Villa /

Cole Palmer

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

