Premier League: Havertz goal powers Chelsea to a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace

Chelsea was on top for much of the derby, but Palace kept goalkeeper Kepa busy with efforts from Tyrick Mitchell, Michael Olise and Wilfried Zaha.

Reuters
15 January, 2023 21:56 IST
Kai Havertz of Chelsea celebrates after scoring the winning goal against Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge.

Kai Havertz of Chelsea celebrates after scoring the winning goal against Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

A second-half goal from Kai Havertz proved enough to give Chelsea a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday, easing the pressure on manager Graham Potter after a poor run of form.

The German striker nodded in a cross from Hakim Ziyech in the 65th minute following a short corner. It was only the second league win in 10 matches for the home side who remain in 10th place half-way through the season.

Chelsea was on top for much of the lively if scrappy derby, but Palace kept goalkeeper Kepa busy with efforts from Tyrick Mitchell, Michael Olise and Wilfried Zaha and he was forced into a leaping save from Cheick Doucoure towards the end of the second half.

Midway through the first half Chelsea announced Ukrainian winger Mykhailo Mudryk had become its fifth signing of the January transfer window, and the 22-year-old waved to fans from the pitch at halftime, a Ukraine flag draped round his shoulders.

