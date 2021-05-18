Chelsea vs Leicester LIVE: Werner starts for CFC, Iheanacho benched for LCFC

Welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the Premier League 2020-21 encounter featuring Chelsea and Leicester City on Tuesday.

LIVE UPDATES:

16' FREE-KICK FOR CHELSEA! Mason Mount is brought down and the host takes a quick set-piece. The ball eventually falls to Ben Chilwell, whose cross from the left flank is cleared away easily by Wesley Fofana. Another Chelsea chance wasted.

12' CROSS! This was a very good Leicester City counter-attack. Youri Tielemans controlled the ball well, composed himself and sent a long ball into the box for Jamie Vardy. However, Reece James comes to Chelsea's rescue with the headed clearance.

8' CORNER FOR CHELSEA! The home team is attacking with intent here. Both Kante and Pulisic took shots on target from close range but the ball takes a deflection off a Leicester player and goes out. Chelsea is unable to utilise the set-piece.

4' WHAT A CHANCE FOR CHELSEA! Timo Werner receives the ball in midfield, turns well to get past two Leicester players and rushes forward. He sets up Ben Chilwell with a good pass to his left. However, Chilwell's shot from inside the box misses the target by a whisker.

AND THE MATCH BEGINS!

The team lineups are out!

CHELSEA XI: Edouard Mendy (G), Reece James, Thiago Silva, Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta (C), N'Golo Kante, Jorginho, Ben Chilwell, Christian Pulisic, Mason Mount, Timo Werner.

COACH: Thomas Tuchel.

LEICESTER CITY XI: Kasper Schmeichel (G)(C), Timothy Castagne, Wesley Fofana, Caglar Soyuncu, Luke Thomas, Marc Albrighton, Youri Tielemans, Wilfred Ndidi, Ayoze Perez, James Maddison, Jamie Vardy.

COACH: Brendan Rodgers.

MATCH PREVIEW:

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has not lost faith in his players in the wake of Saturday's 1-0 FA Cup final loss to Leicester City and said it will regroup for its battle to secure a Premier League top-four finish and win the Champions League.

Tuchel has guided Chelsea to the final of Europe's elite club competition and helped it climb the league table since taking over from Frank Lampard in January, but consecutive defeats has put them under pressure.

After last week's shock defeat by Arsenal, Chelsea is fourth on 64 points, just one point above Liverpool with two games left.

"This is a strong group. There is no reason to doubt these players, who have done so well to get into the top four from 10th place, to reach the FA Cup final and to be in the final of the Champions League," Tuchel told the club website.

"We are strong enough to handle these situations and these are the challenges that we face. It's not easy, but it is fun, and there are a lot of teams chasing us and our situation," he added.

Chelsea hosts Leicester on Tuesday before travelling to Aston Villa on Sunday to wrap up the league campaign. It faces Manchester City in the Champions League final on May 29 in Porto.