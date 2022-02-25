'I'm here to help the club' - Conte committed to Tottenham job

Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte expressed his commitment to the club and said he had a discussion with the owner, amid speculation that the Italian would resign in the wake of the team's poor form.

Tottenham stunned Premier League champion Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium last weekend but lost at lowly Burnley in the midweek, suffering its fourth defeat in its last five league games.

Conte appeared to question his own future at the club after its defeat in the last game, but the Italian cleared the air on Friday.

"I spoke to Daniel Levy. Our chairman knows very well that I'm here to help the club in every moment. I will do that until the end," Conte told reporters ahead of Saturday's league trip to Leeds United.

READ: Manchester United without McTominay and Cavani for Watford test

"He shows me great consideration every day and for this reason, I'm committed for this club much more because I know the consideration for me is very high.

"The club is very happy about my work and what we're doing with my staff, the change that we made in four months in the environment."

The 52-year-old apologised for showing his emotions after defeat against Burnley.

"I am sorry if I show my disappointment because maybe it would be good to keep this inside and not show my emotion," Conte said. "I am an honest person, it is difficult for me to lie or hide the truth."

Conte added that Tottenham, which is eighth in the league on 39 points after 24 matches, is focused on the job at hand.

"We're working well and we've started to go in the right direction despite negative or positive results," he said.

New signing Rodrigo Bentancur will miss the Leeds game after the midfielder suffered an ankle injury in the last game, Conte added.