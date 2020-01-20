Serie A: Ronaldo delighted to capitalise on Inter draw

Cristiano Ronaldo acknowledged the importance of Juventus winning against Parma after seeing Serie A title rival Inter draw at Lecce earlier on Sunday.

Ronaldo scored both goals in a 2-1 home win for the Bianconeri, who moved four points clear of Inter after Antonio Conte's men were held 1-1 earlier in the day.

Talismanic forward Ronaldo was in typically inspirational form, but he valued the victory above his personal heroics.

"The important thing was to win tonight," the striker told Sky Sport Italia. "Lazio won, Inter drew, and we could not afford not to take advantage of this important opportunity.

"It was a difficult game, because Parma are an excellent team who caused us some difficulties.

"I'm happy to have helped the team with two goals, but the important thing is always the three points at the end.

"They created more chances in the second half - we were nervous at the end - but we managed to get a key result."

Juve faces Napoli away in its next Serie A match but must first take on Roma in another tricky fixture in the Coppa Italia quarterfinals.