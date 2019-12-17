Football EPL EPL Crystal Palace 1-1 Brighton and Hove Albion: Zaha stunner salvages point Crystal Palace and Brighton and Hove Albion played out a 1-1 draw at Selhurst Park in which two sublime goals were scored. Joe Wright 17 December, 2019 12:48 IST Wilfried Zaha after scoring against Brighton and Hove Albion. - Getty Images Joe Wright 17 December, 2019 12:48 IST A fine strike from Wilfried Zaha secured a 1-1 draw for Crystal Palace at home to Brighton and Hove Albion on Monday. It looked as though Neal Maupay's emphatic left-foot finish would be enough for Brighton to claim the bragging rights over its rival at Selhurst Park and secure consecutive league wins for the Seagulls away to Palace for the first time since 1983.Read: Brewster a doubt as Liverpool prepares for 'unique' EFL Cup quarterfinal Maupay shushed the home fans after firing home 54 minutes in to give Brighton a deserved lead after a first half in which it dominated and Palace could not muster a single shot. Roy Hodgson's men responded in style, though, Zaha cutting onto his left foot in the box and blasting the ball high into the net past Mat Ryan to ensure the spoils were shared. Palace moved up to ninth in the table, a point above Arsenal, while Brighton is three points further back in 13th. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos