Premier League

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal Premier League Live: Match updates, when and where to watch

Follow live updates of the Premier League opener between Crystal Palace and Arsenal from the Selhurst Park Stadium.

Team Sportstar
Last Updated: 05 August, 2022 23:01 IST
Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira (L) and Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta (R)

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira (L) and Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta (R) | Photo Credit: AFP

Welcome to Sportstar’s Live Blog of the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Arsenal from the Selhurst Park Stadium.

MATCH PREVIEW

The Premier League returns to action with both Arsenal and Chelsea facing tests against teams managed by their former title winning heroes.

The season’s opener on Friday sees a strengthened Arsenal travelling south of the Thames to take on a Crystal Palace side managed by ex-Gunner Patrick Vieira.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has had a very positive close-season with some impressive new signings, giving real hope that the Spaniard now has the talent needed to break back into the top four.

Brazil striker Gabriel Jesus and Ukraine’s Oleksandr Zinchenko have been brought in from Manchester City and Fabio Vieira from Porto should provide another option in an exciting young midfield.

But an away game at Palace is by no means a comfortable start for Arteta’s side.

Frenchman Vieira, who won three Premier League titles with Arsenal as a player, made a strong start to his reign at Selhurst Park guiding the Eagles to a solid 12th place finish.

Palace won the fixture last season 3-0 with the clash in April one of the defeats which cost Arsenal a place in the Champions League.

-via Reuters

