Crystal Palace signs midfielder Will Hughes from Watford

Crystal Palace has signed midfielder Will Hughes from newly promoted Watford on a three-year deal, the south London club announced on Saturday.

Hughes spent the past four seasons at Watford, helping the team reach the FA Cup final in 2019 and making more than 100 appearances.

He also played a role in its promotion back to the Premier League last season, following Watford's relegation in 2020.

Solskjaer defends Jones from Ferdinand criticism

With or without Mbappe, Real can compete with anyone, says Ancelotti

"Fans want to see players give 100%, and that's the minimum I'll give," Hughes told Palace TV.

"(Palace are) planning for the future and it is exciting times ahead. They're not just planning for the here and now, which is obviously important, but they've got a big project going on here, so it's exciting to be part of it."

Hughes is Palace manager Patrick Vieira's sixth signing of the transfer window, after Marc Guehi, Joachim Andersen, Michael Olise, Remi Matthews and Conor Gallagher, signed on loan from Chelsea's under-23 team.

Palace faces West Ham United in the Premier League later on Saturday.