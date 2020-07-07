Premier League LIVE: Crystal Palace vs Chelsea

Welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Chelsea.

— Stat pack

Barkley has been directly involved in eight goals from his last 10 starts across all competitions.

Giroud has scored four goals in his last seven Premier League games for Chelsea - more than he had netted in his previous 38 appearances.

Cesar Azpilicueta makes his 380th appearance for Chelsea, which puts him level 14th on the all-time club list.

— Starting XIs

Crystal Palace: Guaita; Ward, Cahill, Dann, Van Aanholt; Ayew, McArthur, Milivojevic, Kouyate, Zaha; Benteke

Chelsea: Kepa; James, Christensen, Zouma, Azpilicueta; Barkley, Gilmour, Mount; Willian, Giroud, Pulisic

— Form guide

Crystal Palace: WWWLLL

Chelsea: DWWWLW

— Team news

Crystal Palace: Christian Benteke returned to the side at the weekend and Palace has no fresh injury concerns since. James McCarthy and Cheikhou Kouyate are pusing for a place in the starting 11. Martin Kelly, Jeffrey Schlupp and James Tomkins remain sidelined.

Chelsea: N'Golo Kante picked up a hamstring issue during the win over Watford and will miss tonight's game. Mateo Kovacic and Fikayo Tomori are also unavailable, though both are close to making a full return.

— Chelsea only has a two-point cushion to Manchester United in fifth, which means the margin for error is very slim. However, with six wins from the last seven games across competitions there's a consistency settling into Frank Lampard's side - one it needs to maintain for the rest of the campaign.

Palace, on the other hand, has struggled to fins the back of the net this season. Only Norwich City has scored fewer goals than it. It has drawn blanks in its last three games, losing them 8-0 on aggregate. Roy Hodgson's side has a tough task tonight.

— Crystal Palace hosts a Chelsea side that's chasing Champions League football.

It is a London derby that the Blues will want to win, unlike the debacle at West Ham. With Manchester United within touching distance in the table, they will want to take all three points at Selhurst Park tonight.

The host goes into the match after lost its last three games, whereas Chelsea bounced back with a win against Watford on Saturday.