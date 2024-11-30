 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Premier League 2024-25: Last-gasp Munoz header saves Palace in home draw with Newcastle

Newcastle’s poor afternoon began when they lost Alexander Isak to injury midway the first half, with the Sweden striker seemingly struggling with his hip after being on the receiving end of some heavy challenges.

Published : Nov 30, 2024 23:26 IST , LONDON - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Eddie Nketiah of Crystal Palace runs with the ball whilst under pressure from Sandro Tonali of Newcastle United during the Premier League match.
Eddie Nketiah of Crystal Palace runs with the ball whilst under pressure from Sandro Tonali of Newcastle United during the Premier League match. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Eddie Nketiah of Crystal Palace runs with the ball whilst under pressure from Sandro Tonali of Newcastle United during the Premier League match. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Crystal Palace midfielder Daniel Munoz scored with a header deep into stoppage time to snatch a much-needed draw against Newcastle United after home defender Mark Guehi had scored an own goal in the Premier League on Saturday.

The visitor looked set to win a disappointing game in which it did not have a shot on target when Munoz atoned for a bad miss earlier in the contest as he popped up late to net his first goal for the club and grab a share of the spoils.

Newcastle’s poor afternoon began when they lost Alexander Isak to injury midway the first half, with the Sweden striker seemingly struggling with his hip after being on the receiving end of some heavy challenges.

That robbed the visitor of the focal point of its attack and put Palace on the front foot as it created plenty of chances, with Munoz somehow missing an open goal after a lightning counter-attack in the 36th minute.

ALSO READ | Wood equals Forest scoring record in Ipswich win; Schade hattrick helps Brentford beat Leicester

The away fans finally had something to cheer in the 53rd when Newcastle took the lead with a superbly worked free kick that resulted in Anthony Gordon driving the ball across the face of goal and Guehi turning it into his own net.

Palace’s Ismaila Sarr and Munoz were denied in quick succession in the 62nd minute, with Sarr’s shot saved and Munoz’s follow-up from the rebound blocked, leaving Eagles fans to wonder what their side would have to do to score.

The answer came deep in stoppage time as Guehi and Munoz redeemed themselves when the former crossed for the latter to score a goal that takes Palace to nine points and 17th place, one above the relegation zone. Newcastle are 10th on 19.

Related stories

Related Topics

Crystal Palace /

Newcastle United /

Premier League 2024-25 /

Alexander Isak /

Premier League /

Ismaila Sarr

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Premier League 2024-25: Last-gasp Munoz header saves Palace in home draw with Newcastle
    Reuters
  2. Men’s Junior Asia Cup 2024: Dilraj bags four goals as India wins 16-0 against Chinese Taipei
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs PAK, U19 Asia Cup 2024: India loses to Pakistan by 43 runs in tournament opener
    Team Sportstar
  4. West Ham United vs Arsenal LIVE score; Premier League 2024-25: WHU 0-1 ARS; Gabriel gives the Gunners the lead
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL 2024-25: Cummings strikes late to help Mohun Bagan beat Chennaiyin FC, climb table top
    Amitabha Das Sharma
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Premier League 2024-25: Last-gasp Munoz header saves Palace in home draw with Newcastle
    Reuters
  2. Premier League 2024-25: Wood equals Forest scoring record in Ipswich win; Schade hattrick helps Brentford beat Leicester
    Reuters
  3. Kluivert, Evanilson create unique Premier League penalty records
    Team Sportstar
  4. West Ham United vs Arsenal LIVE score; Premier League 2024-25: WHU 0-1 ARS; Gabriel gives the Gunners the lead
    Team Sportstar
  5. Premier League: Brighton draws 1-1 with Southampton, gets level on points with Man City
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Premier League 2024-25: Last-gasp Munoz header saves Palace in home draw with Newcastle
    Reuters
  2. Men’s Junior Asia Cup 2024: Dilraj bags four goals as India wins 16-0 against Chinese Taipei
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs PAK, U19 Asia Cup 2024: India loses to Pakistan by 43 runs in tournament opener
    Team Sportstar
  4. West Ham United vs Arsenal LIVE score; Premier League 2024-25: WHU 0-1 ARS; Gabriel gives the Gunners the lead
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL 2024-25: Cummings strikes late to help Mohun Bagan beat Chennaiyin FC, climb table top
    Amitabha Das Sharma
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment