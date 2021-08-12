Football EPL EPL Liverpool's Jones to miss season opener due to concussion protocols Jones was substituted during the first half of their pre-season friendly win against Osasuna on Monday following a collision. Reuters 12 August, 2021 09:08 IST The 20-year-old is the second player to be ruled out ahead of its league opener after defender Andy Robertson sustained ligament damage. - Reuters Reuters 12 August, 2021 09:08 IST Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones was ruled out of his team's Premier League season-opener at Norwich City on Saturday because of concussion protocols, manager Juergen Klopp said.Jones was substituted during the first half of their pre-season friendly win against Osasuna on Monday following a collision.ALSO READ | Chelsea beats Villarreal on penalties to win UEFA Super Cup title "He had a slight concussion so we just have to follow the protocol," Klopp told the club's website."He is fine, but that's the protocol. He is available for training from Sunday on I think."The 20-year-old is the second player to be ruled out ahead of its league opener after defender Andy Robertson sustained ligament damage. Read more stories on EPL. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :