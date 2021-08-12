Liverpool's Jones to miss season opener due to concussion protocols

Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones was ruled out of his team's Premier League season-opener at Norwich City on Saturday because of concussion protocols, manager Juergen Klopp said.

Jones was substituted during the first half of their pre-season friendly win against Osasuna on Monday following a collision.

ALSO READ | Chelsea beats Villarreal on penalties to win UEFA Super Cup title

"He had a slight concussion so we just have to follow the protocol," Klopp told the club's website.

"He is fine, but that's the protocol. He is available for training from Sunday on I think."

The 20-year-old is the second player to be ruled out ahead of its league opener after defender Andy Robertson sustained ligament damage.