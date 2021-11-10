Czech Billionaire Kretinsky acquires over one-fourth stake of West Ham United

Czech Billionaire Daniel Kretinsky has acquired 27 percent of Premier League Club West Ham United, as confirmed by the club on Wednesday.

"As part of the agreement, it is intended that 1890s holdings a.s Chairman Daniel Kretinsky and his colleague Pavel Horsky will become members of the Board of Directors of WH Holding Ltd," the club said in a statement.

Commenting on the investment, Daniel Kretinsky said: “I am delighted this detailed process has now been successfully concluded. I am passionate about football," Kretinsky said.

“The development and growth of the Club in recent years has been clear for everyone to see and I am delighted to be part of what I believe is a very exciting future ahead.

ALSO READ | Masterful Moyes has West Ham fans daring to dream

West Ham United recently defeated Liverpool in a close 3-2 win and currently sits third on the table above Liverpool with 23 points in 11 games. It will play Wolves next on November 20 after the International break.

“Having been to the London Stadium recently to watch David Moyes’ team, I know it is an incredible time to become part of the West Ham United family. I feel privileged to now have the opportunity to help everyone here build on the proud traditions of this great Club,” Kretinsky added.