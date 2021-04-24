Moyes calls for unified British competition after Super League collapse

West Ham United manager David Moyes has called for an overhaul of England's Premier League with the inclusion of Scottish sides Celtic and Rangers following the failure of the breakaway European Super League.

The Super League proposals from 12 of Europe's major clubs - including Premier League sides Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur - were met with widespread criticism before the project collapsed.

Moyes, whose side faces Chelsea later on Saturday, said that a unified British competition could benefit the game.

"Change is needed in some way," Moyes, who is from Scotland, told reporters. "The Premier League has a brilliant product... but at the top clubs you're talking about too many games, so could we have Premier League I and Premier League II?

"Could we have a situation where we do invite Rangers and Celtic to Premier League II? Why can we not unite the UK? Why do we have to be England and Scotland and not unite it?

"Why can't it be a pyramid that allows teams in the Scottish leagues to get into Premier League II? In fact...more money would filter down if Rangers and Celtic could be given an opportunity to come in."

Moyes said that the idea would also offer a solution to the packed schedules of top teams, which compete on multiple fronts.

"Why not try and make what we have got something new and maybe take a few less teams, maybe two out of the Premier League and put in Premier League II, and we have a few extra weeks?" Moyes added.

"The big clubs have got such a big programme, and I can only see with the new programmes them getting so many more games, and it is getting too tough to play too many games."